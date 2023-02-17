Exclusive! Meri Durga Actress Srishti Jain roped in to play a pivotal role in Kundali Bhagya post leap?

The show is all set to take a major leap and fans have been curious as to who will take over the show once the leads exit.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 09:37
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. 

According to the storyline, Karan had come back as Arjun, with a new face and with an intention of taking revenge on Preeta as he thought that she was the one who tried to kill him.

ALSO READ: Did you know Shraddha Arya designed her own wedding look for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming marriage sequence?

Shakti Arora who had joined the show after Dheeraj Dhoopar left the show and the fans of the show fell in love with his character but now that the show is taking another leap, Shakti is leaving the show as well. 

After the fans have come to know that Shakti Arora is not going to continue his role after the leap and the audience are having a mixed review. 

But there has been a lot of buzz about who will take over the show as the next generation after the leap and once the stars leave. 

Tellychakkar has always been on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Actor Srishti Jain of Meru Durga fame has been roped in for the show. 

While there is no official confirmation about any of it, sources have also suggested that Mithai fame Debatama Saha has also been approached to play the main lead after the leap. 

Srishti Jain, has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting contribution in television projects like ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Main Mayke Chali Jaungi’

What do you think about the leap in Kundali Bhagya? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Meri Durga and Main Mayke Chali Jaungi actress Srishti Jain roped in for movie ‘Ikroop’

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 09:37

