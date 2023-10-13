EXCLUSIVE! Minal Bal opens up being apprehensive of taking up Asmita's character in GHKKPM, reveals how the makers are portraying reality in the story through the show and much more

Minal Bal who plays the role of Asmita Bhosale in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin opens up on her character in the show and much more.
minal

MUMBAI: Popular actress Minal Bal is a well-known name in the entertainment industry.

The stunning diva has been a part of the showbiz world for several years and managed to establish a name for herself. 

Minal is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

She is portraying the role of Asmita Bhosale in the show and is paired opposite Vijhay Badlaani. 

The viewers are in love with Minal's character and the way she lightens up the screen with her presence. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Minal who spoke about her role, the storyline of the show and much more. 

Talking about her character and screen time and if she had any insecurities for the same, Minal said, ''Yes, I had this question. I had spoken to the creatives as well. I was given my character brief. I have been working for so many years, so I know how things are. So, I had asked them about it. They told me that till the time Savi doesn't enter the Bhosale family, my screen time will be less. But the moment she becomes the daughter-in-law of the Bhosale family, there will be changes in my character. I was told that nothing will be concrete about my role in the show.''

She added, ''The makers are trying to show how they treat the daughters and the daughters-in-law differently in the family. They are giving full freedom to the daughters of the house but want to control the daughters-in-law. Akka Saheb and Rao saheb are behind all this. The viewers will get to see how all this will change after Savi comes in the Bhosale family.''

Speaking about performing scenes which are really close to what we see in real life, she said, ''We are actors and we have to perform whatever scenes are written for us.''

Further, when asked about how it feels to perform scenes where Asmita's daughter Dhurva who is always making fun of her and not treating her well. 

She said, ''Such behaviour is definitely not acceptable. I have to show how a mother portrays emotions when she is hurt. I concentrate on my performance. When we see the episodes on TV, it feels that one shouldn't be like this.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

About Author

Latest Video
