Exclusive! Mishkat Varma on his experience working with co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, "We got along from day one itself"

MUMBAI: Sony TV is home to Kavya - a show starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma.

In the show, Sumbul plays the role of an IAS aspirant who is strongly focused on her career and her goals while a lot of men around her don't want her to succeed. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career.

The show is produced by DJ's-A Creative Unit, which have been active in the industry for more than 20 years, and has been the name behind some of the biggest shows like Just Mohabbat', 'Left Right Left, 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan", "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'. 'Chotti Bahu', 'Sumit Sambhal Lega, and more.

Tellychakar got in touch with the actor recently where he talked about the audience response to the show, his initial reaction to the character and much more.

When asked about audience reaction

Mishkat Varma says that he has been hearing and getting only good reviews about the show, be it when meeting people or on the social media. Mishkat says that all the credit goes to the director, producer, writer and everyone who works behind the scenes.

When asked about his initial reaction to the character and what made him say yes to the show I

Mishkat Varma says that he was immediately impressed by the script and that writing was relatable and unique compared to other shows these days. He also added that after going for auditions and mock shoots with Sumbul he was really hoping to get the part in the show.

Mishkat Varma says that working with Sumbul has been a joy so far and the chemistry between them is pretty effortless as they got along from day one itself.

Mishkat Varma says that working with Sumbul has been a joy so far and the chemistry between them is pretty effortless as they got along from day one itself. Mishkat adds that Sumbul is a very girl who has a habit of cracking some lame jokes while his humour black and is still understood by Sumbul. He aalso adds that Sumbul is a great actor which is a given and that they share a great friendship.

This was our conversation with Mishkat Varma. Tell us what you feel about the show, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

