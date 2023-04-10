EXCLUSIVE! Mishkat Verma on Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon's story: “We have tried to keep things as authentic as possible and be different, now it is up to the viewers how they take it”

MUMBAI: Sony TV's most-talked about show Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has hit the small screens a few days back.

The show stars Mishkat Verma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the lead roles.

The fresh pairing of Sumbul and Mishkat is already the talk of the town and the viewers can't wait to see their journey together.

As the show premiered a few days ago, TellyChakkar got in touch with Mishkat who spoke about the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba: New Story! Kavya and Shubham on their way to become IAS officer

Talking about his experience of working with Sumbul, Mishkat said, ''She is great to work with. Sumbul is a very simple and a very brave girl. She has done some much for herself in such a short span of time. It is pretty inspiring.''

When asked if Sumbul ever discusses how she deals with controversies and trolls, he said, ''Sumbul sometimes discusses all this with me. But I tell her to concentrate on work and ignore such things. I listen to her but tell her to let her work do the talking. I give my opinion sometimes but she does her own thing which is great and she should.''

Talking about the show's story and how eventually it will turn out to be, Mishkat said, ''So far whatever we have shot, we have tried to keep things as authentic as possible. We have shown an academy, training and much more. We have genuinely tried to be different and now it is up to the viewers how they take it.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon: New Challenge! Shubh's ego gets hurt with Kavya climbing the ladder of success