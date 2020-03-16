Exclusive! Mithai is very different from the bengali version: Aashish Bhardhwaj

In conversation with TellyChakkar, Aashish spoke about the show's concept and more.
Submitted by Dharini Sanghavi on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 13:44
MUMBAI: Zee TV is set to launch a new show titled Mithai. The show stars Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardhwaj in the lead roles and is produced by Arvind Babbal.

At the launch of the show, TellyChakkar got in conversation with Aashish who rose to fame with Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. He spoke about the show's concept and more.

What elements have been taken from the original show? “The show is different because the region in both the shows are different. Our show is based in Mathura and the story also moves forward with it.”

Is there any kind of pressure from your previous show's success? “It's like everyone from the cast and crew has given so much to this show, we're nothing but grateful and thankful to our team. And we hope that the audience likes us in the show and it will make them happy.”

Mithai is set against the backdrop of Mathura and captures the journey of a bubbly and chirpy sweet-maker, whose name is also coincidentally ‘Mithai’. The show will take viewers into the by-lanes of Jatipura where barely four shops exist today that prepare a unique traditional sweet called Aloo Jalebi which is served as the mahaprasad at the Mukharvind Temple.

The show also stars actors namely Amita Choksi, Sumit Singh and Ajit Jha.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Amita Choksi, Sumit Singh, and Ajit Jha BAG Arvind Babbal's next show on Zee TV titled Mithai )

