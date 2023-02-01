Exclusive! Mohini Baghele is entering Sab TV’s Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a place in everyone’s hearts. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. It depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Pusha Impossible: Chirag poses as someone from Election committee to gather more information on Bapodara

In the upcoming episode, Pushpa’s dark past will enter her life. Her husband has arrived in India and is coincidentally the chairman of Chirag’s company.

Now, we are here with the latest update about the show.

As we know, Pushpa will face something major in her life and things are going to get messed up.

In all this, a new character is going to get introduced.

Mohini Baghele is soon entering the show and even though her character is not yet revealed, we know that it is going to play an important part for sure.

Mohini was earlier seen in many projects like Acting Ka Bhoot, Gandi Baat, and many other TV shows.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Pusha Impossible: Chirag poses as someone from Election committee to gather more information on Bapodara

Are you excited for today’s episode?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.