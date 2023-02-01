Exclusive! Mohini Baghele is entering Sab TV’s Pushpa Impossible

Pushpa’s dark past will enter her life. Her husband has arrived in India and is coincidentally the chairman of Chirag’s company.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 17:46
Exclusive! Mohini Baghele entering Sab TV’s Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a place in everyone’s hearts. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita. It depicts the life of a mother and her kids.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Pusha Impossible: Chirag poses as someone from Election committee to gather more information on Bapodara

In the upcoming episode, Pushpa’s dark past will enter her life. Her husband has arrived in India and is coincidentally the chairman of Chirag’s company.

Now, we are here with the latest update about the show.

As we know, Pushpa will face something major in her life and things are going to get messed up.

In all this, a new character is going to get introduced.

Mohini Baghele is soon entering the show and even though her character is not yet revealed, we know that it is going to play an important part for sure.

Mohini was earlier seen in many projects like Acting Ka Bhoot, Gandi Baat, and many other TV shows.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Pusha Impossible: Chirag poses as someone from Election committee to gather more information on Bapodara

Are you excited for today’s episode?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sony Sab  JD Majethia  Suhani Vyas  Pushpa Impossible  Family comedy  SAB  Karuna Pandey  Tellychakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 17:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu lashes out at Akshara, doesn’t want to lose Manjari
MUMBAI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh impresses audiences; netizens say, “ Kahani me dam hai”
MUMBAI :A few days ago, it was announced that veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is all set to...
Check out the fun banter of Udaariyaan’s ‘EKLEEN’ aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of...
Ahsaas Channa says, “I don’t want to be a part of a film just to be there” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Ahsaas Channa is currently one of the biggest names in the OTT. In 2022, she was seen in web series like Girls...
Exclusive! Panipat and Kuttey actor Ajit Shidhaye roped in for the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Recent Stories
Teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh impresses audiences; netizens say, “ Kahani me dam hai”
Teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh impresses audiences; netizens say, “ Kahani me dam hai”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out the fun banter of Udaariyaan’s ‘EKLEEN’ aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya
Check out the fun banter of Udaariyaan’s ‘EKLEEN’ aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya
Udaariyaan famed Twinkle Arora shares the profound effect ‘nehmat’ has had on her fan, check it out
Udaariyaan famed Twinkle Arora shares the profound effect ‘nehmat’ has had on her fan, check it out
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Akshara and Vanraj are divided on the opinion on who Angad should choose, Sahiba or Seerat?
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Akshara and Vanraj are divided on the opinion on who Angad should choose, Sahiba or Seerat?
The fans bash makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Abhimanyu getting married to his sister-in-law; Call it “cringe”; check
The fans bash makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Abhimanyu getting married to his sister-in-law; Call it “cringe”; check out reactions
Dharampatni’s Keerti aka Gurpreet Bedi’s Edgy New Avatar Will Shock You! Check out her transformation here!
Dharampatni’s Keerti aka Gurpreet Bedi’s Edgy New Avatar Will Shock You! Check out her transformation here!
Looks like Celesti Bairagey aka Rajjo is Having a Great start to the New Year
Looks like Celesti Bairagey aka Rajjo is Having a Great start to the New Year