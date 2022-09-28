EXCLUSIVE! Mohit Daga opens up about his journey and character on the new show Dusri Maa; says Narendra Modi inspires him in real life

MUMBAI : Influenced by his aunt Nilmani Desai Mohit Daga joined a modeling workshop in Pune. Thereafter he came to Mumbai in 2002 to join an acting workshop and got a small role in a serial named Kammal. With the dream of making a mark on the silver screen, Mohit joined Zee Cinestarts Ki Khoj a reality show in 2004 and finished as a finalist there.

After Zee Cinestarts Ki Khoj, Mohit tried his luck in films for a few years but destiny had some other plan for him. He found fame with Akbar Birbal Remixed, India's first show for the web and mobile produced by Rajshree Media in 2007.

Thereafter he appeared in many television shows like Love Story, Left Right Left, Bhaskar Bharti, Aise Karo Naa Vidaa, Bairi Piya, and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan. He appeared in Aapke Aa Jane Se on Zee TV. He also acted in the web series Faceless in 2019 on Jio Cinema. His recent work was Tera Yaar Hoon Main since December 2020.

He is currently working on the show Dusri Maa and is shooting for it in Jaipur.

ALSO READ: Mohit Daga: Very happy to be part of Tera Yaar Hu Main

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know some interesting insights.

You are currently shooting in Jaipur for the show Dusri Maa. What has it been like and what would you like to tell us about your character?

"The plot of this show is quite emotional. I have worked with the director, Imitiaz Punjabi, before as well. He is also the co-producer of the show. he remembered my work and called me up for this role and I said yes as soon as I heard the plot of the show. As an actor, I feel one develops a graph when he does a variety of roles. In my last show, I played a negative character, in this show, I am playing the protagonist. My character is very humble and sorted in life. I am very happy to be playing this role."

You have done a variety of shows over a period of time. What has the journey been like for you and do you have a favourite?

"I started my career with India's Best Cinestar ki Khoj which was a talent-hunt-based show in 2004. I struggled for a couple of years before that and went back home. But this city eventually gave me what I aspired for. the journey is now 20 years old. I did short films back then and then the director offered me a role in the show Love Story. The journey went on after that and I did a lot of shows. I feel blessed that I got to play a variety of roles. I got the tag of an "entertainer, " which meant a lot to me."

"I have received love for every character of mine and I have earned dignity in every one of them. So I can't say that I have a favourite."

There was a chunk of time when you weren't seen on screen. You even went back home during the pandemic and started your own business. How did you deal with it?

"Everybody suffered during the pandemic. I felt like changing the situation into an opportunity. I am not trying to be political but I am inspired by Narendra Modi. I have heard his speeches and how he talks about converting difficult situations into opportunities. Instead of cribbing, I figured to do something. I start my own business of cement. It worked and I got a really nice response. But my wife could not settle for the fact that I was not pursuing my dream anymore. So when I came back to Mumbai to pack my things up, I got offered the show Tera Yaar Hoon Main. I had a good role but not much visibility. Now I am doing Dusri Maa and am very happy. The business is also set in my hometown. So all is good now.”

ALSO READ: Mohit Daga returns as a 'comedy villain' on TV

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.