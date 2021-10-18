EXCLUSIVE! Mohsin Khan aka Iamrealmohsinkhan joins the cast of Tatkshan starring Vikrant Rai

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar.com is back to update its readers about the latest happenings from the world of entertainment.

Soon, there is a new series in the making titled Tatkshan wherein Vikrant Rai will play the role of Sub Inspector ‘Harshvardhan Dubey’ in the murder mystery directed by Vaibha Verma. The popular TV Actor Vikrant made his debut on TV with ‘Kkavyanjali’ and followed it with movies like ‘Uvaa’ and ‘Bhouri’.

Apparently, the story is based on double murder mystery which has shaken the city. Well, according to information received, the series will also star actor Mohsin Khan who goes by the name Iamrealmohsin.

He will play a significant part in adding some twists to the storyline as he will play a drug supplier and will be a part of the killings in the town.

Iamrealmohsin has been a part of projects such as Jolly LLB 2 and has also been seen in projects such as Aashram and 14 Phere.

We tried contacting Mohsin but he remained unavailable for comment.

