Exclusive! Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh reveal the actual reason why they declined the offer of “Bigg Boss”

Moshsin and Eisha soon will be seen in a web series together titled “Jab Mila Tu” and the fans are excited to see this new pairing. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actors and asked them why they have rejected the show “Bigg Boss”
Mohsin

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Eisha Singh are two well known names of the television industry.

Mohsin has been in the industry for more than ten years and he rose to fame with his performance as Kartik in the most successful show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

His character became so popular and he became a household name and today has massive fan following.

After quitting the show, Mohsin was seen in several music videos and the fans missed watching him on screen.

On the other hand, Eisha Singh has also been around the entertainment business for quite some time and she rose to fame with her performance as Zara from the most successful serial Ishq Subhan Allah.

Today she has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience.

Her pair with Adnan Khan became very famous and till today they are considered as the most adorable on screen pair of television.

Now the two are coming in a project together on JioCinema it’s a web series titled “Jab Mila Tu”

This is the first time the two are working together and the fans are excited to see a new pair on television.

Now TellyChakkar got in touch with both the actors and asked them why they have always rejected the reality show “Bigg Boss”

To which Mohsin said “I am too shy and an introverted kind of person and I don’t think I can survive in the show. I would be left in a corner and hence I rejected the offer”

Eisha said “I have been offered the show many a times but I also declined the offer as I feel I am not suited for the show and it’s not cut out for me”

The actress also said that it would be very interesting to see Mohsin on the show and she would enter the house as someone supporting him.

Well, there is no doubt that many actors have their reservations to do Bigg Boss and Eisha and Mohsin are two of them.

Do you think they should do reality shows?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

