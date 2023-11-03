Exclusive! Molkki 2 - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha to go off air?

Mokki 2 is one of the most successful shows on television and now, Tellychakkar has exclusively got to know that the show would be going off – air. Tomorrow will be the last day of shoot.
These days, the success of a show depends on the connection with the audience and the rating that the show gets.

If the show doesn’t perform well, it goes off air in no time. 

Molkki 2  - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha went on air a few months ago and in the beginning, the show did pretty well at the TRP ratings.

It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show stars Vidhi Yadav, Ashish Kapoor, Piyali Munsi, and Bhavya Sachdeva in lead roles.

As per sources, Molkki 2  - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha will be going off air in a few week's time.

An actor from the sets of the show said that one of the reasons why the show is going off air is because a channel cannot have many shows with the same production house. 

ALSO READ :  Spoiler Alert! Molkki 2: Bhoomi learns a shocking fact why Suraj won’t accept her as his wife

Balaji Telefilms has almost 5 - 6 shows on air on the same channel.

A production person from the sets said that low TRPs could be one of the reasons why the show is going off–air and also revealed that tomorrow is the last day of shoot for the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are going to miss the show and watching their favourite actors on screen.

ALSO READ : Spoiler Alert! Molkki 2:Bhoomi is offered financial support for her siblings by Nirma Devi, agrees to become Molkki

