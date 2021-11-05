Exclusive! Molkki fame Aanand Dev joins Azaad's Meri Doli Mere Angna

MUMBAI: The Azaad channel's latest drama ‘Meri Doli Mere Angana’ strives to bring forth an inspiring yet relatable narrative from the Indian hinterland to shed light on themes like societal norms and traditions that exhibit today’s youth’s dreams and desires.

The show depicts Janki’s journey from an inexperienced and demure daughter to an experienced daughter-in-law who learns to manage complicated circumstances and relationships while realizing that the traditional cultural standards that discriminate between a daughter and a daughter-in-law still remain.

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learned that actor Aanand Dev has been roped in for the show.

The actor will be essaying the character of the lead's fake father on the show.

Anand has been a part of several shows Colors TV's Molkki being the most recent one.

Meanwhile, the story gives a social message to society about gender equality. Talking about the backdrop of the show, it is in a village where the family gets lucky after the birth of their daughter Janki and all the success they receive with her existence. It indeed sends a strong message to stop gender discrimination in these rudimental societies and communities.

The show also airs on MX Player as well from 14th September.

