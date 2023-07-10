Exclusive! Molkki fame Shivam Khajuria to play the parallel lead in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens.

The show has been working wonders for more than a decade.

Yeh Rishta has witnessed several leaps over the years.

Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod and many others were a part of generation leaps one after the other.

And now, the show is gearing up for another generation leap.

It will be the fourth generation leap which will soon be introduced in the show.

TellyChakkar had exclusively broken the news of Samridhii Shukla and Shezada Dhami playing the lead roles.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Shivam Khajuria is all set to play the parallel lead.

The actor is known for his performances in shows like Molkki and Mann Sundar.

