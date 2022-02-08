EXCLUSIVE! 'Mona is a sweet manipulative person' Pallavi Rao on her character in Nima Denzongpa, juggle between two shows and more

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa aired on Colors replacing Namak Issk Ka. The series stars Surabhi Das as the titular character and Akshay Kelkar as the male lead of the show.

Also read: Nima Denzongpa: SHOCKING! Suresh to divorce Nima

The show has captivated the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline and is high on drama. We had exclusively updated about Pallavi Rao bagging the show. We got in touch with the actress to know about her character, juggling between two shows and more. Check out what she had to share:

We have seen you on Colors' once with Shubharambh and now with Nima, how excited are you about the show?

Talking about Shubharambh, that was a different experience. Being Raja's mother Asha, she was very sweet, nice and gullible. It was quite different from my present character. Coming back to Colors is a different experience and I am excited to be a part of this new show.

Tell us something about your character?

I will be playing the role of Iqbal's bhabhi. Her name is Mona and she is a typical south Delhi woman but has an absurd taste in Fashion. She is full of herself but in reality, she cannot even form the right sentences in English but she is fond of the language. She feels that she knows everything, she is a sweet manipulative person.

The best part about it is, from Pandya Store Prafulla is a Gujarati lady with a bun, gujju saree and here she is a complete Punjabi lady with that slightly absurd fashion sense and Kurtis so the most exciting and challenging part is to portray the contrasting characters. It is surely going to be very interesting and a good chance for me as well.

Will this be a juggle for you?

No no, there wouldn't be a major juggle. With Pandya Store, once you start with a character from the beginning that journey is really close to my heart. With Nima, it is just the beginning, all the characters have been closest to my heart so there shall be a juggle and I am looking forward to it but I am sure there wouldn't be any confusion coming in between the characters.

Currently, in the show, The next postman gives notice to Suresh. Tulika asks him what is in it. Suresh does not tell her anything and leaves from there. Tulika wonders why Suresh is hiding the notice from them. Meanwhile, Nima tells Virat that if she has cooked food for Krish, he should feed him. Virat says that she does not need to cook food for Krish as he does not eat homemade food.

Nima says that he will enjoy the food. Saying this she leaves from there. Here Paras sees that Manya is sad. He tells her that Pushpa is feeling bad for her mistake so she should forgive her. Manya understands his point. Then they plan to go out for dinner. There Virat brings pizza for Krish. But Krish eats homemade food. Then only Virat gets a call. Krish cuts the call. Virat shouts at him.

Also read: Nima Denzongpa: WOW! Furious Nima confronts Tulika and Sunita

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com