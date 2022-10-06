EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actor Vijayendra Kumeria on balancing his acting career and production house: My wife is a great support, so when I am busy with acting, my other work is not suffering

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular names on small screens.

The actor has been a part of the TV industry for a very long time and has managed to establish a name for himself in showbiz.

Vijayendra is currently ruling several hearts with his amazing performance in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

The actor is playing the role of a producer in the show and his character name is Armaan Oberoi.

Vijayendra is seen in a very different avatar in the show and is paired opposite actress Vidhi Pandya.

The duo has worked together in Colors' show Udaan.

Vijayendra is being lauded for his performance in the show as fans are in love with his mature acting and the way he has taken his character a notch higher with time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijayendra who spoke at length about his personal and professional life.

There are men like Armaan who have always underestimated a woman's talent and never let them grow. What are your thoughts on the same?

Yes, there must be a large number of men who underestimate women. I would like to say that women deserve equality at home, at work, and in society. Equality between the genders is much needed. I would also like to add that ultra feminism and misogyny both are not good. Men and women should support equality.

How do you manage to spend time with your family, especially with your kids amid the hectic shooting hours?

I make sure that I spend a good amount of time with my family after work at set or my office, normally my time is spent with them. I choose to be at home rather than socializing or attending parties.

You also own a production house. How are you able to manage your career in acting as well as the production as both are quite time-consuming?

I know very well how to balance things. I have a good team that implements my plans and strategy. My wife is a great support when it comes to the production of shows or handling our new OTT platform, Flock. So, when I am busy with acting, I am sure that my other work is not suffering.

