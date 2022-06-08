EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye fame Ritu Chauhan on her views on fashion: Wear something for comfort, not to show off and you will be able to pull it off with much more attitude than rest

MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Ritu Chauhan is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

The actress is portraying a pivotal role of Kashish in the show who is seen as Armaan's sister.

Ritu has garnered several praises for her character in the show.

While the show is all set to end in a few days time after running on small screens for 6 months, we got in an exclusive chat with Ritu who spoke about her fashion choices and much more.

Style for you is: Style for me is comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe: It has to be loose t-shirts, shorts, pyjamas and comfortable slippers

The style that makes you feel sexy: An off shoulder gown, it looks damn hot

Your fashion inspiration: It has to be Katie Perry, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date: A hot smoking jet black gown

Sweatshirts or shirts: Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style: Black and Red

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress: A nice dangling, nice piece with matching earrings and finger rings

Indian or western: Both

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got: An embroidered lehenga and I can't get over its beauty

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown: It has to be a tee and pyjama

Favorite beachwear fashion: Monokini

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown: My gowns

Fashion advice to fans: Wear something for comfort and not to show off and you will be able to pull off a comfortable attire with much more attitude than rest.

Well said, Ritu!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

