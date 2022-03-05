EXCLUSIVE! Mrinal Navell opens up on playing Palki's role in Star Plus' Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, shares her experience of working with the star cast and much more

MUMBAI: Actress Mrinal Navell is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. The actress is playing a parallel lead in the show.

Mrinal is playing the character of Palki Mathur who is Diya and Jhanvi's sister.

The show has just started airing a few months back and it is being loved by the viewers.

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is a story of a girl named Diya who is humiliated for her dark complexion. Even though her family stands by her at all times, she feels she deserves appreciation from the public based on her real qualities rather than her looks. Armaan, on the other hand, is a divorcee. He is sensitive, and just like Diya, he sees the good in people’s personalities rather than looks.

The current plot of the show is going through interesting twists in the story.

Mrinal who plays a pivotal role in the show got candid about the same in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ:Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Oh No! Sudha plays a vicious game with Diya

Character evolvement

It is one and a half months since the show went on air. And the story is progressing quite fast. My character is Palki who is Diya's youngest sister. Diya's skin complexion is dark while the other family members are all okay when it comes to skin colour. Diya struggles a lot due to her skin colour and my situation is the exact opposite. I never faced any issues. I am fair and very beautiful. My family always supported Diya and everyone thought that I am quite happy in my life. However, in the future track, Palki, Armaan, and Diya's love triangle will be shown and the family will also realize how I feel about Armaan and that's how the story will progress and so will my character.

Shooting experience...

My experience has been great and I am lucky to have such a great cast around. A lot of well-known actors are there who are playing amazing roles in the show. It was a bit intimidating at the start but everybody made me very comfortable. Our off-screen bonding is great, especially with my on-screen sisters Swati and Salony. It's fun to work with everyone. We all have lunch together.

Pressure of a newcomer...

There was a lot of pressure as it was my debut show. I used to get scolded a lot by the director on the set. I was new to this industry and had to give many retakes for several scenes. I had to speed up as there were other actors also and because of me, they had to perform scenes again and again. But everyone was quite patient with me. Now I can concentrate on my performance.

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is Mrinal's debut show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Must Watch! Diya gets a letter, but is it from Armaan?