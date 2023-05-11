Exclusive! “Mrunal is the kind of girl who doesn't leave anything up to chance, she will do what she wants and achieve what she wants.”, Garvita Sadhwani aka Mrunal of Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si on the upcoming track, Mrunal’s intentions and more

MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead, and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

The show has a stellar ensemble cast and sees many great and popular actors play seamless roles that are pivotal throughout the story’s arc.

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Exclusive! Vandana surprises Kunal with a note after his divorce hearing!

Garvita Sadhwani, who was seen in Main Hoon Aparajita before this, plays the role of Mrunal in the show.

A lot has happened with Mrunal’s journey in the show and TellyChakkar reached out to actress Garvita to talk about the upcoming track of the show and what to expect from Mrunal’s character, especially after the whole Vaibhav debacle, and he revealed, “So, now everything is out in the open, about Vaibhav and Mrunal’s relationship there is nothing as such that is hidden from anyone, And Mrunal’s take on this is that now that everybody knows, then it’s fine, now she can claim her right on Vaibhav. Mrunal has been thrown out of her house, so she also left and in her mind, her thing is now she will go to Vaibhav’s house but Vaibhav is hesitant and he just reacts differently, and he asks her to go to a hotel and Mrunal is just furious because she is not some random person, and that he can’t treat her like that. If you love me then take me home respectfully, and they have it out because of that, but that remains to be seen, whether this is just a lovers' quarrel or something permanent”.

She further said, “Mrunal is the kind of girl who doesn't leave anything up to chance, she will do what she wants and achieve what she wants. Now, it does not matter to her if the family accepts her if she wants to be in Vaibhav’s house, she will make it happen and she’s that headstrong.”

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the new love story and Garvita shines as the young and determined Mrunal on the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: What! Vandana breaks her mangalsutra and gives it to Vaibhav