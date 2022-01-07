Exclusive! M.S. Dhoni Untold Story fame Deepak Dutta roped in for Star Bharat's next

We have exclusively learnt that Deepak Dutta, who is known for his performance in M.S. Dhoni Untold Story, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 1 and many more, has been roped in for Star Bharat’s next.

Here in this piece of information, we bring to you an exclusive update on the show which is all set to air on Star Bharat.

The show will be bankrolled by Atul Ketkar.

As reported earlier, Rachna Mistry will be seen as the lead, Sneha Wagh as the negative lead, and Iqbal Khan as the main male lead.

Now we have exclusively learnt that Deepak Dutta, who is known for his performance in M.S. Dhoni Untold Story, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 1, and many more, has been roped in for Star Bharat’s next.

However, the details regarding his role and also about the show are not yet revealed to us.

We all know that Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows in the coming months.

Apart from Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Channa Mereya, and Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti, the channel is gearing up for many shows soon.

Latest Video