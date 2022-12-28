Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla X4 contestant Soundous Moufakir roped in for them movie “Continuity”

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X4 is one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences loved the previous season as there were lots of twists and turns.

It’s a reality show in which many single girls and boys come on the show in order to find love and get some fame.

This season, the audience won’t get to see Rannvijay as the host of the show. He has been replaced by Arjun Bijlani this season, who will be hosting the show with Sunny Leone. The new season has begun and has gotten a positive response from the audiences.

Roadies contestant Soundous Moufakir is a contestant in the current season.

As per sources, Soundous Moufakir has signed an upcoming movie titled “Continuity”

Where she would be essaying the role of Roma and this would be her first project as an actress.

Soundous shared various photos from the sets of the show and captioned is saying “Continuity, Soon on your screens. ROMA, a character who’s very different from who I am. Thank you Ursdeepak Singh for this opportunity”

Well, we are sure the fans would be excited to see Soundous in the upcoming movie where she would play something different.

