Exclusive! Mukesh Tripathi and Deepti Sahni roped in for &TV’s show Baal Shiv

MUMBAI: Baal Shiv is a mythological show that airs on &TV. The show's cast comprises Aan Tiwari as Baal Shiv, Mouli Ganguly as Mahasati Anusuya, Siddharth Arora as Mahadev, Shivya Pathania as Devi Parvati, Krrip Kapur Suri as Asur Andhak, and Praneet Bhatt as Narad Muni.

The show is produced by Essel Vision and hit the small screens on 23rd November. Since then, it has made a place in the audience’s hearts.

As per sources, Mukesh Tripathi and Deepti Sahni will be entering the show.

Deepti will be essaying the role of Sati’s younger sister Khayati, whereas Mukesh will be essaying the role of a brungi Rishi.

Mukesh is a well-known actor in the world of television and Bollywood and has been a part of projects like Afsar Bitiya, Udaan, Vighanharta Ganesh, Jhansi Ki Rani, and Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare. He also appeared in the movie The Attack of 26/11.

On the other hand, Deepti is known for her performance in serials like Undekhi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns happen with their entries.

