EXCLUSIVE! Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi opens up about her character and the track of Anupamaa; says, "Through Pakhi, the current generation is being portrayed and this is what happens with kids these days. They can’t stay stable on one thing"

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. The drama is about to intensify in one of your favorite shows. Anupamaa is trying to create some balance between the families and maintain cordial relations.

Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi is being loved for her performance on the show. She is winning a lot of hearts.

The track is about to intensify as the narrative will shift to Pakhi and Adhik. We will get to see that Anupamaa and the other women in the family will catch Pakhi and Adhik in a hotel. There will be an argument and Anupamaa will get furious and Pakhi will defend herself by saying that she is a grownup and can do what she wants.

ALSO READ:

EXCLUSIVE! “I think I should get the Oscar for the maximum slaps on the show”, says Ashish Mehrotra while talking about his character and the track of the show Anupamaa

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights.

The current track has now shifted to you and Adhik. How do you like it?

“An an actress, I am enjoying it. But as an audience, I feel it is getting a little too much of Pakhi. I think she is being given a free hand which she shouldn’t get right now. I think she needs to understand that this is not the right age and that she needs to focus on her life. Her mother also keeps telling her to focus on her career but she is so stubborn. Right now, all she wants is to be with Adhik.”

Your character of Pakhi has never been stable. She switches sides according to where she can benefit from. What do you have to say about that?

“Through Pakhi, the current generation is being portrayed. This is what happens with kids these days. They can’t stay stable on one thing. They feel they should do all the things. Same is the case with Pakhi in that she wants everything at once. This also lands her in trouble all the time and whenever it goes wrong, she runs to her mother to cry about it.”

Anupamaa has been in the top position ever since it began and has set a certain standard, do you fear that after this, whatever you do might not work out on this level?

“No because this is a different phase and whatever I’ll do later will be different. They are all different experiences and one can’t really compare.”

ALSO READ:

Anupamaa: Upcoming Update! Everyone to find out about Adhik and Pakhi, Vanraj fumes with anger

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.