EXCLUSIVE! Muskan Bamne on Samar's death sequence in Anupamaa: We were feeling so strange while shooting for the promo then you can understand what we must have gone through while shooting for the track

MUMBAI : Muskan Bamne is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actress is portraying the role of Paakhi aka Sweety who is Anupama and Vanraj's daughter.

The pretty diva has become a household name for her character and fans are in love with her.

Muskan has proved her mettle in acting and we have seen various shades of her in the show.

The actress' character has shaped up quite well in the show.

Muskan's character Paakhi is now shown married to Adhik Mehta which has changed her a lot.

Well, Muskan's acting proves that she is one talented actress and there was always a star quality in her that has brought so much success in her career.

Well, we all know that the recent track of the show saw Samar's tragic death which has left the Shah family shattered.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Muskan got candid about the current track and much more.

What was your first reaction listening to Samar's death track?

Actually, we all were quite shocked as this track was introduced all of a sudden. Everyone was quite attached to Sagar. So, everyone was very sad. It was very shocking.

The death track calls for heavy duty emotional scenes. How did you manage to pull those off?

We had shot the promo before this track. The day we were shooting for promo, everyone was feeling very strange. Everyone has been through this. All of us got emotional as they remembered their real life experience about such a situation. The atmosphere on the set was quite low. All of us were like let's wrap up this promo shoot quickly. We were feeling so strange while shooting for the promo then you can understand what we must have gone through while shooting for the track. Everyone was crying.

Did that affect you mentally and personally as Samar had a tragic end in the show?

Yes, of course it did. Samar's character was quite important in the show. It was very shocking as his character ended all of a sudden. We all miss Sagar. He shoots for the show sometimes for a dream sequence. It was fun shooting with him.

