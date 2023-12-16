Exclusive! My body structure is petite which is why people might assume I am a misfit for playing a mafia, but I want to take this as a challenge and break the stereotype: Harsh Rajput

MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput needs no introduction.

The actor has been a part of the television industry for quite sometime now and has done some commendable work so far. He is currently a part of Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus. He plays the role of a baddie villain Rumi and just when his track entered the negative zone, the TRP’s of the show skyrocketed.

Makers now are aware that thrill is the factor which drives the show and are churning more tracks around the same.

We got in touch with Harsh to know more about his personal interests, what are his likes and dislikes, his dream role among other factors. In an exclusive conversation with Harsh, he opened up on his interests and his journey.

Harsh shared, “Well acting was my mother’s dream for me. I was a lot into cultural activities. I was in the tenth grade when I decided to come to Mumbai. I pursued my college in Mumbai where I graduated in psychology. However, if I were to choose an alternate profession, I don’t know what I would do as acting is the only thing I want to pursue and I am passionate about. Nothing else interests me.”

When asked about the actors he would like to work with and his dream role, Harsh mentioned, “I really would love to work with Nakuul Mehta and Vikrant Massey. Nakuul is a great guy to work with and Vikrant is a dear friend. As for my dream role it would be anything close to a role which is a mafia or a done.

My body structure is petite which is why probably I may be assumed to not fit into those roles but this is something I want to break the image and take it up as a challenge.”

Well said Harsh!

