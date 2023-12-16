Exclusive! My body structure is petite which is why people might assume I am a misfit for playing a mafia, but I want to take this as a challenge and break the stereotype: Harsh Rajput

We got in touch with Harsh to know more about his personal interests, what are his likes and dislikes, his dream role among other factors. In an exclusive conversation with Harsh, he opened up on his interests and his journey.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 18:13
Harsh Rajput

MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput needs no introduction.

The actor has been a part of the television industry for quite sometime now and has done some commendable work so far. He is currently a part of Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus. He plays the role of a baddie villain Rumi and just when his track entered the negative zone, the TRP’s of the show skyrocketed. 

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Harsh Rajput on playing Romi in Teri Meri Doriyaann: I'll call my character an Anti-Hero; as an actor I had to challenge myself, so I didn't think much about it and said yes to it

Makers now are aware that thrill is the factor which drives the show and are churning more tracks around the same.

We got in touch with Harsh to know more about his personal interests, what are his likes and dislikes, his dream role among other factors. In an exclusive conversation with Harsh, he opened up on his interests and his journey.

Harsh shared, “Well acting was my mother’s dream for me. I was a lot into cultural activities. I was in the tenth grade when I decided to come to Mumbai. I pursued my college in Mumbai where I graduated in psychology. However, if I were to choose an alternate profession, I don’t know what I would do as acting is the only thing I want to pursue and I am passionate about. Nothing else interests me.”

When asked about the actors he would like to work with and his dream role, Harsh mentioned, “I really would love to work with Nakuul Mehta and Vikrant Massey. Nakuul is a great guy to work with and Vikrant is a dear friend. As for my dream role it would be anything close to a role which is a mafia or a done.

My body structure is petite which is why probably I may be assumed to not fit into those roles but this is something I want to break the image and take it up as a challenge.” 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Harsh Rajput talks about his upcoming projects and reveals why he didn’t sign anything post-Pishachini going – off-air

Well said Harsh!
 

Harsh Rajput Star Plus Teri Meri Doriyaann Nakuul Mehta Vikrant Massey Telly Chakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 18:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Extended! Dance Deewane pushed ahead this when the finale of the show will take place
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the most successful shows on television and it’s among the top ten shows when it...
Exclusive! “Photography was my interest always and want to make my career in that” Sandeep Indradev Yadav
MUMBAI: Cinematographer Sandeep Indradev Yadav has been contributing over the time behind the camera, he has been part...
Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty temporarily permitted to travel to Dubai for six days; Details inside!
MUMBAI: Actress Rhea Chakraborty is among the suspects in the drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh...
Wow! Shreyas Talpade’s Heart Attack: The actor's family offers a health update; Says ‘He looked at us and smiled today’
MUMBAI: On Thursday, 47-year-old Shreyas Talpade had a heart attack and had an angioplasty. In a Saturday health update...
Exclusive! My body structure is petite which is why people might assume I am a misfit for playing a mafia, but I want to take this as a challenge and break the stereotype: Harsh Rajput
MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput needs no introduction.The actor has been a part of the television industry for quite sometime now...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si (BKAS) Shocking Twist: Vaani Escapes Kuldeep's Trap to Reveal Dark Secrets!
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si (BKAS) takes an unexpected turn as Vaani, trapped by Kuldeep, makes a...
Recent Stories
Rhea Chakraborty
Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty temporarily permitted to travel to Dubai for six days; Details inside!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hrishikesh Pandey
Exclusive! The show is doing well and the thrill factor keeps the interest alive in the hearts of the audience: Hrishikesh Pandey on shooting of Teri Meri Doriyaann
Simran Budharup
Exclusive! I want to play a druggist or a psycho killer which will challenge my acting capabilities: Kumkum Bhagya actress Simran Budharup
Tushar Dhembla
Exclusive! The audience will get to see a side of Garry which has never been exposed: Tushar Dhembla on his comeback in Teri Meri Doriyaann
Roopam Sharma
Exclusive! My character is full of layers and there is not a single moment where Seerat comes across as dull: Roopam Sharma on being a part of Teri Meri Doriyaann
Sanyogeeta Bhave
Exclusive! Actors should take up every character with age no bar as a challenge and I think it is a part of progress: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sanyogeeta Bhave
Anupamaa
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama reaches America and starts working as a waitress, check out the new promo