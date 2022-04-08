Exclusive! “My bond with Simba is a long journey as Simba and I were supposed to do a film together” - Naagin 6’s Akash Jagga aka Farishta

In an exclusive interaction with us, Akash Jagga aka Farishta spoke about how he bagged the role, his bond with both Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 17:21
akash_jagga

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is well appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Akash Jagga aka Farishta spoke about how he bagged the role, his bond with both Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal and more.

Also read: Naagin 6: Enraged! Pratha aka Kiara expresses her anger at Rishabh’s death, performs tandav

How did you bag the role?

It just happened to me, my manager called and said Arjit Taneja’s character is going to be replaced, and I had no idea about the show and since I was available for some days I said yes, and within a few days I was finalised for the role. Balaji did not know that I am part of Sasural Simar Ka 2, but somehow it got managed by both productions and I began to shoot.

How much pressure do you hold for this role?

I had no idea about the role I am going to play so they told me I am playing the role of Farishta and briefed me about the role.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Pratha aka Kaira gets angry and reacts strongly after knowing the real truth about Rajesh Pratap Singh

Tell us about the bond you share with Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash.

So, when I got a call from Balaji, I called up Simba and asked should I do it or not? He advised me to take up this role! Talking about Tejasswi Prakash, I had met her before Bigg Boss, and talking about my bond with Simba, it is a long journey as Simba and I were supposed to do a film together but it did not work out well but yes, we bonded well while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Shakti Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki in Agra.

Good Luck, Akash!!!

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Colors Naagin 6 Tusharr Khanna Yash Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Voot TellyChakkar Rashami Desai Mehak Chahal Zeeshan Khan Vishal Solanki Sudha Chandran
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 17:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Banerjee on the concept of The Great Weddings Of Munnes: The plus point of this show is that there will be one character like Munnes in everyone's life
MUMBAI: Abhishek Banerjee is one of the most talented actors on the small screen.  The actor has come a long way in...
"Ekta was the guiding light to us", says creative head Mitu from 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'!
MUMBAI: Star Plus surprised their viewers by announcing the re-run of most beloved show of national television, '...
Party Mood! Kajol’s vanity van decorated up with pastel-colored balloons, flowers and glitters, for a SPECIAL reason
MUMBAI: August 5 marks Dilwale actress Kajol Devgn’s birthday. and her team has arranged a pre-birthday celebration by...
Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie see a huge drop in TRP ratings, YHC sees a jump and takes the second position, Bunny Chow Home Delivery enters top 5 shows, Anupama tops the list followed by YHC, KKK, GHKKPM and BCHD
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels...
Wonderful! Is Katrina Kaif collaborating with Gauri Khan? Look at her Instagram post
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is coming up with something exciting with Gauri Khan however is tight-lipped...
MAJOR DRAMA! Yohan and Mahira find a piece of massive evidence against Sejal in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Recent Stories
kajol
Party Mood! Kajol’s vanity van decorated up with pastel-colored balloons, flowers and glitters, for a SPECIAL reason
Latest Video