Exclusive! “My bond with Simba is a long journey as Simba and I were supposed to do a film together” - Naagin 6’s Akash Jagga aka Farishta

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is well appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Akash Jagga aka Farishta spoke about how he bagged the role, his bond with both Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal and more.

Also read: Naagin 6: Enraged! Pratha aka Kiara expresses her anger at Rishabh’s death, performs tandav

How did you bag the role?

It just happened to me, my manager called and said Arjit Taneja’s character is going to be replaced, and I had no idea about the show and since I was available for some days I said yes, and within a few days I was finalised for the role. Balaji did not know that I am part of Sasural Simar Ka 2, but somehow it got managed by both productions and I began to shoot.

How much pressure do you hold for this role?

I had no idea about the role I am going to play so they told me I am playing the role of Farishta and briefed me about the role.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Pratha aka Kaira gets angry and reacts strongly after knowing the real truth about Rajesh Pratap Singh

Tell us about the bond you share with Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash.

So, when I got a call from Balaji, I called up Simba and asked should I do it or not? He advised me to take up this role! Talking about Tejasswi Prakash, I had met her before Bigg Boss, and talking about my bond with Simba, it is a long journey as Simba and I were supposed to do a film together but it did not work out well but yes, we bonded well while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Shakti Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki in Agra.

Good Luck, Akash!!!

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com