EXCLUSIVE! My casting agency Sai Creative's USP is to give chance to freshers for lead and and parallel lead roles: Casting director Shivam Chhabra

MUMBAI : A lot of casting directors in the industry have made their mark by their excellent work and continue to deliver their best by bringing in new talents to the entertainment world.

From launching newbies to giving big breaks to talented stars in various TV shows, films, and web shows, the casting directors are the backbone of any project and there is no doubt in it.

There are many casting directors who have their own agencies and acknowledge the talent of aspiring actors and actresses.

One such person is casting director Shivam Chhabra. He has made it big in the casting field in a very short span of time and his achievements are truly applaudable.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Mayur More and Ashwath Bhatt bag ALT Balaji's Cartel

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shivam who spoke at length about his casting agency and much more.

Beginning of the journey and owning a casting agency...

I worked as a banker in one of the most reputed banks in the country before I stepped into the casting field. I entered this industry after that and started assisting someone for a project. I always knew that I wanted to get into this field and that's how it all started. I was offered several roles in many projects. But I was keen on staying behind the camera.

My casting company Sai Creative's was founded in the year 2016 along with my co-founder Anuj Choudhary. We started off with small projects post which I got many big projects.

Handling work and company USP

I have a huge team that handles the casting of TV shows, web shows, and movies in an organized manner. This is our first ever casting agency that gives chances to 90% of freshers to play lead and parallel lead roles. There are many casting agencies that prefer to work with known artists, but we focus on freshers and launch them.

The only thing that comes to my mind while casting a fresher is that I will have to work two times harder. Finding a fresher, preparing them is not easy but we try to bring out their hidden talent. Our focus is to find the right talent from across the globe for which our team works really hard.

Views on casting directors not getting recognition...

Yes, of course! A casting director has a major involvement in making a show as they have to bring and search for new talent. The producers and the channel gain fame from this. We are providing our service for our share and that's how we earn. Celebs get their fame but we also want that there should be a platform where the casting directors also get their due recognition. They should also be awarded and respected for their work.

Well said, Shivam!

Shivam's Sai Creative's has done casting for projects like Cartel, Hiramandi, Gangubai Kathiyawadi, Laal Singh Chaddha, and many more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Krishna Kaul on his series Cartel and the character played by him