Exclusive! My character is full of layers and there is not a single moment where Seerat comes across as dull: Roopam Sharma on being a part of Teri Meri Doriyaann

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Roopam shared details about her journey on television and the response she is receiving playing Seerat on Teri Meri Doriyaann.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 14:07
Roopam Sharma

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. Post the track of Rumi kidnapping Sahiba and trying to get married to her and this being followed by yet another track of Angad’s doppelganger in town, the drama has just got all the more interesting.

To top this up, Garry is also back in the family and this time his motives seem to be unpredictable. The serial is going extremely well and the makers now know that the audience is attracted to the thrill factor of the show.

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Yashraj gets angry with Garry, Reveals the reason behind revenge on the Brar family

She mentioned, “I am extremely happy with the growth of my character. There is not a single post where I am not mentioned, be it my acting, my make-up or my dressing. My character of Seerat is full of layers. She is moody, sometime jealous and sometimes loving. There is not a single moment where Seerat comes across as dull. I feel blessed to be a part of such a project.”

When asked if she has creative differences while shooting for the show, she said, “Every actor should trust the creative minds as they know exactly how the character will come out well and will shape it accordingly.”

Roopam also shared details about her bonding with the cast of the show.

She expressed, “I am close to everyone but if I have to name someone, it would be my co-actor Tushar Dhembla. I missed working with him when he was not there and I have learnt a lot from him. He is a very dedicated and focused actor. Along with that, he is also a very good friend. Himanshi Parashar too is a good friend and we are more like sisters. We share the same neighborhood in Delhi.”

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Garry and Rumi used as pawn in Yash's evil gameplan

Well said Roopam!

About Author

