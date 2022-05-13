EXCLUSIVE! My character has many layers and the audience will get to witness a different shade of my personality in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan: Swati Shah

MUMBAI: Popular TV star Swati Shah has done an array of television shows and her craft and finesses is something which is known to all.

She is currently seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan as Mohan’s mother, Kadambari Devi. She is his confidante; someone he trusts blindly. However, she does have her own quirks and will truly keep everyone at the edge of their seats.

In an exclusive conversation with Swati, we get chatty about her experience shooting for the show.

Tell us about your association with Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

Well, I have had a long association with Prateek Sharma so I was the first choice for the character by him. I have worked with him earlier too so that is how he contacted me.

What was the X-factor you saw in the show?

After doing two shows with Prateek Sharma, I was sure that if he has contacted me then it must be for something different and good. He keeps that kind of confidence in me and so do I. There are many layers to my character which the audience will see. I love doing different types of characters and God has been kind to me. My producers and creatives have given me different roles and this character too will showcase a different side to me showcasing my growth as an actor.

Well said Swati!

