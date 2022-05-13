EXCLUSIVE! My character has many layers and the audience will get to witness a different shade of my personality in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan: Swati Shah

She is currently seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan as Mohan’s mother, Kadambari Devi. She is his confidante; someone he trusts blindly. However, she does have her own quirks and will truly keep everyone at the edge of their seats.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 19:18
Swati Shah

MUMBAI: Popular TV star Swati Shah has done an array of television shows and her craft and finesses is something which is known to all.

(Also Read: 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Mohan wants to know if Radha loves him 

She is currently seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan as Mohan’s mother, Kadambari Devi. She is his confidante; someone he trusts blindly. However, she does have her own quirks and will truly keep everyone at the edge of their seats.

In an exclusive conversation with Swati, we get chatty about her experience shooting for the show.

Tell us about your association with Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

Well, I have had a long association with Prateek Sharma so I was the first choice for the character by him. I have worked with him earlier too so that is how he contacted me.

What was the X-factor you saw in the show?

After doing two shows with Prateek Sharma, I was sure that if he has contacted me then it must be for something different and good. He keeps that kind of confidence in me and so do I. There are many layers to my character which the audience will see. I love doing different types of characters and God has been kind to me. My producers and creatives have given me different roles and this character too will showcase a different side to me showcasing my growth as an actor.

Well said Swati!

(Also Read: 'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Will Radha be able to make Mohan believe in Bhagavad Gita?

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, digital and the Bollywood space.


 

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan Swati Shah Kadambari Devi Mohan Radha Prateek Sharma Producers creatives different roles TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 19:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! I would like to be a part of a digital project portrays me in a raw character: Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Siddharth Shivpuri
MUMBAI: Siddharth Shivpuri is a talented actor.Having been a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein for  two years now, we got...
Exclusive! I really miss Shabir Sir and Sriti Ma'am; they are like family to me: Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has...
Dance India Dance Li’l Master: Power-packed performances with a touch of romance by Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl
MUMBAI : Dance India Dance Li’l Master has always amazed us with the level of talent the performers showcase. Filled...
Dripping hot! Sargun Kaur Luthra's ethnic or western outfits, which are your favorite ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the tellyworld.Also read...
Ouch! Ankita Lokhande faces massive trolling again
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande never misses an opportunity to flaunt her glamorous side. She recently grabbed headlines for a...
Oh No! Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya terribly fails doing this, check out!
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
Rajkummar, Sanya-starrer 'Hit' avoids clash with 'Dhaakad', to release on July 15
Latest Video