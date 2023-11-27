Exclusive! My character has many variations and layers which will eventually be explored: Angad Hasija on experience shooting for Sony SAB’s Pashmina

Today, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, we speak to Angad about his experience shooting for the show and making a comeback on the small screen. Here’s what he said…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 16:37
Angad Hasija

MUMBAI: Angad Hasija has been a part of various shows in the past and will now be seen in Sony SAB’s Pashmina which promises a roller coaster ride of emotional experiences. The show is shot in Kashmir and the entire team is out there churning the best of content they can provide.

The show witnesses Nishant Singh Malkhani, Gauri Pradhan Tejwani, Isha Sharma and many others along with Angad. 

(Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Trouble! Raghav’s Kashmir house papers need his father’s signature

Today, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, we speak to Angad about his experience shooting for the show and making a comeback on the small screen. Here’s what he said…

Talking about his character, Angad shared, “I play the role of Paras, and he is an MLA’s son who is spoiled. However, he is very good by heart and he is in love with Pashmina. From the time he was in school and college, he has always thought that Pashmina belongs only to him. He at times even shows off that Pashmina belongs to him and she does not belong to anyone else. More than that he feels that she can never fall in love with anyone else as she is close to him and the character undergoes a transition after he comes to terms with the fact that Pashmina does not love him.”

Shedding light on what he likes most about his character, Nishant mentioned, “There are a lot of variations to my character. At first he is a college boy, and then later he gets a little bit of aggression, so I like the layering which the character has.”

When asked about his bond with the other actors on the set, Angad shared, “We share a nice bond and we have a lot of fun while shooting too. This is the first time that I met Isha (Sharma) and I find her to be very sweet. We make a lot of reels too.”

Speaking about his experience, Angad expressed, “This is a very different experience as the show is being shot outdoors and in real locations. While shooting, I can’t believe that I am shooting for a television show. It just seems like I am shooting for a film. It is a surreal experience where I am working out also, visiting the Dal Lake, shooting and exploring too. It seems like I am on a vacation.” 

(Also Read: Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Revelations! Pashminna expresses having feelings for someone to her mother

Well said Angad! 


 

Nishant Singh Malkhani Gauri Pradhan Tejwani Isha Sharma Angad Hasija Sony Sab pashmina TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 16:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Here’s all you need to know about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 winner Albert Kabo Lepcha; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI : After three months of intense work and riveting performances, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 participants had their...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi telling the truth about her health issues or not? A video of a doctor claiming its truth surfaces online!
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is becoming popular. It has been performing well on the TRP charts and is one of the most-watched...
Aww…Mouni Roy wishes Aashka Goradia on her birthday; says 'Your beauty as a new mom shines brightly'
MUMBAI : Aashka Goradia is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian television industry.She has been a part...
Oh No! Kanguva: Suriya recommended taking two-week hiatus from acting following an on-set injury
MUMBAI : Suriya's highly anticipated movie Kanguva has been in the news for a number of reasons currently in production...
OMG! Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande get into a heated argument, call each other 'fake' in the Bigg Boss 17 house
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has...
What! Did Yash Chopra lock Rani Mukerji's parents up when she rejected one of his films? The actress reveals
MUMBAI : Widely regarded as one of the most influential Bollywood filmmakers of all time, Yash Chopra started wearing...
Recent Stories
YASH CHOPRA
What! Did Yash Chopra lock Rani Mukerji's parents up when she rejected one of his films? The actress reveals
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Must read! Here’s all you need to know about Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 winner Albert Kabo Lepcha; Read on to know more!
KhanZaadi
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi telling the truth about her health issues or not? A video of a doctor claiming its truth surfaces online!
Mouni Roy
Aww…Mouni Roy wishes Aashka Goradia on her birthday; says 'Your beauty as a new mom shines brightly'
Suriya
Oh No! Kanguva: Suriya recommended taking two-week hiatus from acting following an on-set injury
NEIL BHATT
OMG! Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande get into a heated argument, call each other 'fake' in the Bigg Boss 17 house
KIKU
Must read! Kiku Sharda opens up on how he bagged the role of Palak in Kapil Sharma's previous show, Comedy Nights with Kapil