Exclusive! My character has many variations and layers which will eventually be explored: Angad Hasija on experience shooting for Sony SAB’s Pashmina

MUMBAI: Angad Hasija has been a part of various shows in the past and will now be seen in Sony SAB’s Pashmina which promises a roller coaster ride of emotional experiences. The show is shot in Kashmir and the entire team is out there churning the best of content they can provide.

The show witnesses Nishant Singh Malkhani, Gauri Pradhan Tejwani, Isha Sharma and many others along with Angad.

Today, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, we speak to Angad about his experience shooting for the show and making a comeback on the small screen. Here’s what he said…

Talking about his character, Angad shared, “I play the role of Paras, and he is an MLA’s son who is spoiled. However, he is very good by heart and he is in love with Pashmina. From the time he was in school and college, he has always thought that Pashmina belongs only to him. He at times even shows off that Pashmina belongs to him and she does not belong to anyone else. More than that he feels that she can never fall in love with anyone else as she is close to him and the character undergoes a transition after he comes to terms with the fact that Pashmina does not love him.”

Shedding light on what he likes most about his character, Nishant mentioned, “There are a lot of variations to my character. At first he is a college boy, and then later he gets a little bit of aggression, so I like the layering which the character has.”

When asked about his bond with the other actors on the set, Angad shared, “We share a nice bond and we have a lot of fun while shooting too. This is the first time that I met Isha (Sharma) and I find her to be very sweet. We make a lot of reels too.”

Speaking about his experience, Angad expressed, “This is a very different experience as the show is being shot outdoors and in real locations. While shooting, I can’t believe that I am shooting for a television show. It just seems like I am shooting for a film. It is a surreal experience where I am working out also, visiting the Dal Lake, shooting and exploring too. It seems like I am on a vacation.”

