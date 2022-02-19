Exclusive! My dream of working with Balaji Telefilms has come true and I look up to Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya as an actor: Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle R Vasisht

MUMBAI: Twinkle R Vasisht is known for her performance in serials like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Tuu to Gayo, and Kumkum Bhagya.

Currently, the actress is ruling the television screen with her performance as Kritika in zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya. The audience loves her performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her experience of working with Balaji Telefilms, reveals what the star cast does off-sets, and reveals her dream director and actor she would love to work with.

How has your experience been in working with Balaji Telefilms?

Balaji Telefilms is one of the topmost production houses in the entertainment industry. The energy on the sets is so positive and fun to work with. I always wished to work with Balaji Telefilms and finally, my dream came true. I feel blessed to be a part of one of the top shows on television. When I began to shoot was so nervous but my co-stars Dheeraj, Shradha were so supportive and I really look up to them as an actor as they are so humble and always encourages me to do my best.

Who are you closest to on the sets of the show and what do you’ll do when you’ll have free time?

The one thing that we love to do on the sets of the show is to order food from outside and I guess half the business we must have given to Swiggy and Zomato. We have our meals together, party together and we are like a big fat family. I share a great bond with Swati Kapoor and have a strong connection with her.

Social media as a medium is a very important part of an actor’s life as you’ll receive so much love but at the same time through trolls, there is so much negativity and hatred around, how do you handle the platform?

Social media is a place where one can see themselves the same way how they see themselves in a mirror. The fans do bestow you with so much love and support and as actors, we appreciate and thank every fan, but along with this comes the trolls.

Now until my love angle didn’t happen with Prithivi I was getting all the love and support but the moment that track started I began to receive hate messages and to another level and never understood what had happened. One needs to only ignore such comments as some would give you love while the others will spread hatred. No one has the right to judge my character or pass any sort of comments but as an actor, one has to get used to the negatives as much as we love the positive love coming the way.

What is your dream role and actor you would like to work with?

I would love to play very powerful roles in the future who can fight her battles and set an example. The actor I would love to work with in the future would be Rajkumar Rao I am a huge fan of his acting and feel he is a classy actor and I don’t have any dream director as such to work with that leave it to destiny.

