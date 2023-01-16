EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fashion

MUMBAI : Colors TV is back with another promising show called Sherdil Shergill. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles. The show narrates the story of Manmeet and Raj. The story is up for an exciting drama.

Sushmita Banik recently entered the show as Nisha. Sushmita Banik is an Indian actress and model. She has worked in several television series and has also done a cameo in a few episodes of Crime Patrol. She has worked in a few advertisements and a Punjabi music video as well. She was also a part of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

She was into modeling earlier so Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights about her thoughts on fashion.

What would you prefer more- streetwear or designer wear?

“I would like streetwear more”

Is there an outfit that you regret buying?

“No, there isn’t any outfit like that”

What is the one outfit which you would like to steal from someone’s wardrobe?

“I would like to steal sarees but not from someone in particular.”

Who is your fashion inspiration?

“My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra”

Which would you prefer more- bling or bold outfits?

“I would like bold outfits more for sure”

What kind of accessories do you like more- necklaces or earrings?

“I like earrings more”

Would you prefer a bikini or a monokini?

“I love monokini”

