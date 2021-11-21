EXCLUSIVE! "My hobby presently would be just to sleep" Pritam aka Hasan Zaidi shares his hobbies, current track of Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana.

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana has indeed made a place in everyone's heart with its soulful story. Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi are playing the lead roles. We can see that it is a love story where two opposites meet. While Esha is the eternal optimist, Hasan's character is that of a pessimist. Well, Pritam changes a lot for Amrita. He gets extremely emotional when he meets Amrita's baby as it reminds him of his past.

We got in touch with Pritam aka Hasan Zaidi to know more about the show, his hobbies, and more, check out what he has to share:

How exciting was it for you to don a saree in the show and perform one of the peppiest numbers of Katrina?

Well, it was very exciting to wear the saree, it is a beautiful garment and there is so much fun involved in playing a woman especially on camera. Ode to Katrina, she did such a fabulous job doing that dance. It was a lot of fun, it is usually a nightmare for me to dance on camera but the cast encouraged me and the sequence turned out to be great.

Now that the big reveal of Pritam being a cop is out, what can the fans expect from your character?

It is another layer, now that the cop angle has been revealed, it will add another layer to Pritam's character. The most amount of feedback I have received for Pritam is that he has many layers to the character. This would unveil another intensive layer and with Zama bhai's writing, it would make Pritam so much more interesting to watch. It's still a reveal for the audience, not for the family yet. Pritam is still playing two different shades at the same time one outside the house and one with the Sakhujas.

Talking about hobbies, what is yours?

My hobby in terms of my schedule would be to just sleep, have a dark room, switch off my phone and just sleep. But otherwise, my hobbies are music, I play music and write, I love to do cooking it's a great stressbuster. I even love travelling, my wife and I both love it, that hasn't happened for a while. In terms of hobbies I have a lot to do but on top priority has been sleeping.

For more interesting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.