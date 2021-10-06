EXCLUSIVE! 'My life is an open book for everyone', Karan Kundrra SHARES his family's reaction, thoughts on Weekend Ka Vaar and his personal life in Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: After the terrific first season of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers are now all set for the much-awaited 15th season of Bigg Boss. Several promos of Bigg Boss 15 starring Salman Khan are out and we can't contain the excitement.

BB15 contestant Karan Kundrra got on a call with us and shared some interesting insights about entering the show and more. Check out his noteworthy responses to Tellychakkar.

What made you pick Bigg Boss at this peak of your career?

I don't look at my work in the norms. If you look at my first show, it became an overnight success on a very small channel with the grace of God. Then people thought I would do Expected that was expected, but I didn't, what I did was instead I did a crime show, uh, based on, uh, Lynn kids. And that was Gumrah. So I've never followed a norm as I followed my heart. Why is it a norm that Bigg Boss is done only when one is at the low phase of their career? Is that a rule? it's not right. So it's what you take out from the show. I did 1920 film and it grossed well, normally people would not do TV after entering Bollywood, but I did TV. I did OTT. I did so much. So it, it, you never follow norms. You always make your own norms and you, you make your own journey and you look back and, you realize that whatever you did, you worked hard on it and you became successful.

What was your family's reaction to you singing up for Bigg Boss 15?

I'm the youngest in my family and I have three elder sisters, so they're too very scared about what would happen. So that, that is there. my sisters and my family are extremely close so they are worried for me. They've never been in a situation where they've not been in touch with me for such a long time, but, I mean, so it is surely going to be tough, after the lockdown became also more close to my family. but the show must go on and this is surely going to be a great .

Are you comfortable with your personal life being discussed in the house?

Well, my life has been an open book for everyone, as an actor as my personal matters, my relationships everything has been in front of people. If this gets discussed, they aren't talking about anything new in that case as this something that has been out for everyone. This wouldn't affect me alot but yes if you are crossing your limits then that surely has a reaction.

How would you react to Salman Khan if he picks on you in weekend ka vaar?

I have been a host myself too. And sometimes, I've had to take, uh, decisions to sort that are strict, so that the other person does win. The only thing I I can do is, imagine that Salman has the best of my interests. He does not hate me or has any other issue. And so I will have to move in with a positive approach that even if he's, angry at me, even if he is saying something, it is for the betterment of my own survival in the right, at the end of it day, the goal is to win the show, lift the trophy. Exactly. So I will have to struggle to remain positive and take everything that is said to me or to other people and deduct whatever sense that I can deduct from it and survive.

Just like every year, the makers have come up with some different themes, this time the theme is Jungle and the contestants will have to pass the Jungle and its challenges only then they would get a chance to enter the house. The challenges will include winning over basic necessities in the house, the challenges will not be easy or comfortable till they reach the Bigg Boss 15 house.

