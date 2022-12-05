Exclusive! “My midnight craving would be chocolate or cake and I would recommend everyone to try the vada pav outside Mithibai College'' - Kervi Udani aka Kirti of Mithai

MUMBAI : Kervi Udani is best known for her role in the serial Wagle Ki Duniya.

She is currently seen in Zee TV's show Mithai, where she is essaying the role of Kirti.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her food preferences and asked her some of her recommendations of food joints for her fans and the audience.

Which is your favourite cuisine?

I love Indian food, especially Gujrati, Punjabi, Bengali, Rajastani. Anything in Indian food is what I love to eat.

A dish that you wouldn’t like to cook?

Nothing as such, I don’t have a particular dish as such since I am a foodie I love to cook everything.

Your favourite dessert ?

Ras malai is one of my favourite dishes ever.

Which is your favourite food joint?

I would recommend a chat/ street food one near Borivali station ( Mumbai), even though the town is great to visit at times and how can one forget the vada pav stall opposite Mithibai College.

What do you prefer Samosa or Vada pav ?

Samosa

Your midnight craving?

I sometimes crave chocolate or cakes at midnight.

Are you allergic to any food?

Luckily, I am not allergic to any kind of food.

One thing you would never try in your life?

Would never try Octopus as I know it would taste horrible.

