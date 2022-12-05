Exclusive! “My midnight craving would be chocolate or cake and I would recommend everyone to try the vada pav outside Mithibai College'' - Kervi Udani aka Kirti of Mithai

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her food preferences and asked her for some of her recommendations of food joints for her fans and the audience.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 18:50
Kervi Udani

MUMBAI : Kervi Udani is best known for her role in the serial Wagle Ki Duniya.

She is currently seen in Zee TV's show Mithai, where she is essaying the role of Kirti.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! I am open to doing a reality show, but don’t think I can do Bigg Boss: Television actor Narasimhaa Yogi

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her food preferences and asked her some of her recommendations of food joints for her fans and the audience.

Which is your favourite cuisine?

I love Indian food, especially Gujrati, Punjabi, Bengali, Rajastani. Anything in Indian food is what I love to eat.

A dish that you wouldn’t like to cook?

Nothing as such, I don’t have a particular dish as such since I am a foodie I love to cook everything.

Your favourite dessert ?

Ras malai is one of my favourite dishes ever.

Which is your favourite food joint?

I would recommend a chat/ street food one near Borivali station ( Mumbai), even though the town is great to visit at times and how can one forget the vada pav stall opposite Mithibai College.

What do you prefer Samosa or Vada pav ?

Samosa

Your midnight craving?

I sometimes crave chocolate or cakes at midnight.

Are you allergic to any food?

Luckily, I am not allergic to any kind of food.

One thing you would never try in your life?

Would never try Octopus as I know it would taste horrible.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Narasimhaa Yogi and Kervi Udani roped in for Arvind Babbal's upcoming show Mithaai

Zee TV mithai Siddharth Debattama Saha Arvind Babbal Aashish Bhardwaj Amita Choksi Sumit Singh Ajit Jha kervi udani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 18:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ooh La La! Sneha Jain is here to bless your feed with her stunning ethnic and western outfits!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world. Also read: ...
Hotness Alert! Hina Khan oozes beauty as she slays these high-slit dresses!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world. Also read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Nimmo is the perfect aunt of television' Vikram aka Rohit Chaudhary opens up on the characters in Swaran Ghar, Bedi brother's bond and more
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! All Stars give a ravishing performance that makes Ranveer Singh get up from his seat
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! MD Raish makes Ranveer go crazy with his ‘tatad tatad’ move
MUMBAI: After the success of Dance Deewane, Colors is gearing up to launch Dance Deewane Juniors with Karan Kundrra to...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Woah! Meet Ahlawat tries to oust Meet Hooda, fails as Meet Hooda claims equal rights
MUMBAI: In a short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh...
Recent Stories
Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards
Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards
Latest Video