EXCLUSIVE! Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2 fame Siddharth Arora to ENTER Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare

Sony SAB show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare is doing wonders on small screens.

The show stars Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan in the lead roles.

Dhruv Tara also has many talented actors who are portraying pivotal roles.

And now, the show is gearing up for a grand entry.

We had previously reported that Ulka Gupta and Manish Khanna are all set to enter the show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Dhruv Tara will see popular actor Siddharth Arora's entry. Yes , you heard it right!

Nothing much is known about Siddharth's role yet.

The actor is known for his roles in shows like Singhasan Battisi, Mukhti Bandhan, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Baal Shiv, Laado, Meri Sasu Maa, and Krishna Kanhaiya among others.

