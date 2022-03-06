EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 6 actress Gayathri Iyer aka Reem on taking up reality shows: I would any day prefer an acting project over a reality show

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor returned to the small screens with Naagin season 6 a few months ago and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

The daily soap queen has roped in some of the most talented actors in the television world.

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Maheck Chahal are playing the lead roles in the show.

The viewers are loving the new jodi of the small screen and just with a few episodes, Naagin 6 has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

Well, apart from the lead star cast, Naagin 6 has an amazing bunch of actors like Sudha Chandran, Manit Joura, and Urvashi Dholakia, among others who are seen in pivotal roles.

Gayathri Iyer is one of them who is seen in pivotal roles. She is seen as Simba aka Rishabh's fiancée in the show. The actress plays the role of Reem in the series.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gayathri who spoke at length about the show and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Pratha and Yash to get married in Colors' Naagin 6

Were you sceptical about taking up a negative character?

My first serial was Haiwaan where I played an out-and-out negative character. But my character was loved so much by the audience. I received only love from the fans. Even I was apprehensive about taking up a negative character. But here my role is not similar to that I played in Haiwaan. I understand there will be more hate this time. I do get hate on social media for coming between the two lovers.

I have only played positive characters in my films both in Hindi and South. But I feel TV views me in a different way.

How is your bond with Simba Nagpal?

Simba is a very sweet guy. He is an extremely down-to-earth person. Simba is nice to everyone on set. I am very lucky to get a chance to work with him. He is one of the sweetest guys I have worked with. I always had a perception that all the actors who have done Bigg Boss are the same in real life, they are always fighting and are full of attitude. But when I met Simba, he was nothing like that.

If given a chance, would you like to do Bigg Boss?

No, not at all! I don't think Bigg Boss is my cup of tea. I am just good at acting. I am not good with reality shows. I have been offered Bigg Boss Malayalam. But I always turned down the offer. Acting is my passion. I won't say never say never, but as of now, I would any day prefer an acting project over a reality show.

Gayathri has previously done films in the South film industry. She was also seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: