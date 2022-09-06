EXCLUSIVE! Nadeem Ahmad and Rishikaa Singh Chandel to be seen in Mahesh Pandey's show Jai Bharti for DD

Mahesh Pandey who is an ace TV producer is all set to launch a new show soon titled Jai Bharti on DD National which will star Nadeem Ahmad and Rishikaa Singh Chandel in pivotal roles. 

 

Nadeem-Rishika

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline in the upcoming days.

While some are currently being shot, some are in the initial stage of development.

Every channel is launching a new show in the upcoming days. 

DD National is one such channel where we have seen so many shows that have been entertaining the viewers. 

This channel has a separate set of audiences who have been watching all the shows that are presented here. 

Ace producer Mahesh Pandey is known for producing so many amazing shows in the past on various channels. 

And now, Mahesh Pandey is all set to come up with a new show on DD.

The show is titled Jai Bharti and it has an amazing star cast. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actors like Nadeem Ahmad and Rishikaa Singh Chandel are roped in for pivotal roles. 

Nothing much is known about Nadeem and Rishika's characters yet. 

Nadeem is known for his performances in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Love Panti, Maddam Sir, Indwaali Maa, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Sanjivani 2 among others. 

How excited are you about this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

