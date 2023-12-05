EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar to kickstart the shoot of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 from tomorrow?

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are all set to reunite once again for the third season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain and essay the roles of Priya and Ram respectively.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 14:25
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another exciting update from the world of entertainment.

After the terrific response to Seasons 1 and 2 of Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the makers are back with the third season.

The second season is likely to end soon, with the third season kickstarting after that.

The actress will be playing a completely new character.

The actress will be playing a completely new character.

As per sources, Disha and Nakuul will kickstart the shoot from tomorrow onwards.

We can't wait to see our very own Raya back on small screens.

After wrapping up the shoot of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Nakuul and Disha were having a great time with their respective families.

Now, the viewers will once again get to witness some great social media posts as Nakuul and Disha will start working together again.

How excited are you for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 14:25

Comments

