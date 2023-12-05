EXCLUSIVE! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar to kickstart the shoot of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 from tomorrow?

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another exciting update from the world of entertainment.

After the terrific response to Seasons 1 and 2 of Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the makers are back with the third season.

The second season is likely to end soon, with the third season kickstarting after that.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are all set to reunite once again for the third installment and essay the role of Priya and Ram respectively.

The actress will be playing a completely new character.

As per sources, Disha and Nakuul will kickstart the shoot from tomorrow onwards.

We can't wait to see our very own Raya back on small screens.

After wrapping up the shoot of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Nakuul and Disha were having a great time with their respective families.

Now, the viewers will once again get to witness some great social media posts as Nakuul and Disha will start working together again.

