EXCLUSIVE! Naman Arora on working with Sahil Phull in Dosti Anokhi: It was a great surprise for me and him as well, shares about doing shows during the Covid times and much more

The channel recently launched two brand new shows Dosti Anokhi and Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.



Dosti Anokhi is quite a heartwarming TV show with a unique concept.

The show stars Ishmeet Kohli, Rajendra Gupta, Sushmita Mukherjee, Naman Arora, Subir Rana, Priyamvada Sahay, Sahil Phull among others.

Kaatelal & Sons actor Naman plays a pivotal role in the show.

TellyChakkar got in an exclusive chat with Naman who spoke in length about his character and much more.

Tell us about your bond with Sahil Phull.

I have previously worked with Sahil in Kaatelal & Sons. He played Agni's character and I played a comic character in the show. When we met for the first time on Dosti Anokhi sets, we were surprised to see each other. It was great that we are working together once again. I truly enjoyed working with Sahil. He made sure to make me feel comfortable. He gels up really well. That's how we built rapport with each other.

How has been your experience with the senior actors?

The experience has been great. The one great thing that the show has offered to me is that I have been working with some great actors. I did many scenes with both Rajendra ji and Sushmita mam. When I performed scenes with Sushmita ji, I thought that I need to work really hard to match up to their level.

You are shooting for the show amid Covid times. How has the experience been? What kind of atmosphere is there on the sets?

Apart from the artists, everyone wears a mask on the set. If anyone is caught without a mask, someone will come and tell that person to follow the rules. But whatever shows I have so far, all of them were done during the Covid pandemic. So, I am pretty used to it. I shot for Kaatelal & Sons and Barrister Babu in Covid. I also did a film during this Covid times.

Naman has previously starred in shows like Kaatelal & Sons, Barrister Babu among others.

Dosti Anokhi hit the small screens from 7th February onwards.

