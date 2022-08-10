Exclusive! Nancy Marwah enters Beyond Dreams Production’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles, and the show is produced by Beyond Dreams Productions. It is a fantasy-fiction drama and the show is doing great. The actors in the show receive a lot of love and admiration from their fans for their performance in the show.

The show is going through a lot of drama, and twists and turns.

Previously we saw that, Eisha waits for Armaan to come. On the other hand, Veer goes home only to find out that Armaan has emptied all the bottles of blood and is thirsty for more.

As per sources, Actress Nancy Marwah is all se to enter Beyond Dreams’ Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and she will be playing the role of a yogini named Arya.

Nancy has been a part of shows like Star Bharat’s Durga, and has also been featured in Pratik Sehajpal and Sandeep Dhar starrer song, Dua Karo. She has also been a part of movies like Aa Gaya Hero, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle and will be seen in a new movies called Pihu.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor who shared, “I am playing a powerful yogini and my name is Arya in Tere Ishq Main Ghayal, my episode is going to telecast today. I felt elated working with Karan, Reema, and Vaishnavi, and I hope people like my character”.

