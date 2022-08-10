Exclusive! Nancy Marwah enters Beyond Dreams Production’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal!

Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles, and the show is produced by Beyond Dreams Productions.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 15:17
Nancy Marwah

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Kundrra in leading roles, and the show is produced by Beyond Dreams Productions. It is a fantasy-fiction drama and the show is doing great. The actors in the show receive a lot of love and admiration from their fans for their performance in the show.

ALSO READ: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Exclusive! Kavya and Veer meet after 100 years

The show is going through a lot of drama, and twists and turns.

Previously we saw that, Eisha waits for Armaan to come. On the other hand, Veer goes home only to find out that Armaan has emptied all the bottles of blood and is thirsty for more.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update from the show.

As per sources, Actress Nancy Marwah is all se to enter Beyond Dreams’ Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and she will be playing the role of a yogini named Arya.

Nancy has been a part of  shows like Star Bharat’s Durga, and has also been featured in Pratik Sehajpal and Sandeep Dhar starrer song, Dua Karo. She has also been a part of movies like Aa Gaya Hero, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle and will be seen in a new movies called Pihu.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor who shared, “I am playing a powerful yogini and my name is Arya in Tere Ishq Main Ghayal, my episode is going to telecast today. I felt elated working with Karan, Reema, and Vaishnavi, and I hope people like my character”.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Must Read! Armaan’s thirst for blood rises, Veer comes to protect Eisha


 

Reem Shaikh Reem Shaikh Shows Karan Kundra Gashmeer Mahajani Colors Yash Patnaik Beyond Dreams Colors Veer Arman Isha Nancy Marwah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 15:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Shocking Drama! Ellahi erases the proof against Jahaan and confesses her love to Jahaan!
MUMBAI : Colors' new show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat is a...
Sexy! Here are times when actress Kayla Kapoor raised temperatures with her hot looks
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing contribution, actress Kayla Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans. She...
Exclusive! Seema Biswas roped in for web series M For Mafia
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sneha Bhawsar reveals if screen space matters to her or not, says, "I have experienced both, so it doesn't bother me anymore"
MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Bhawsar is impressing everyone with her stellar performance as Karishma Chavan in Star Plus'...
Exclusive! Nancy Marwah enters Beyond Dreams Production’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Small Steps, Big Impact: Top Tips for Making Positive Lifestyle Changes
MUMBAI: Making positive lifestyle changes can be a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be. Taking small steps towards...
Recent Stories
Kayla Kapoor
Sexy! Here are times when actress Kayla Kapoor raised temperatures with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sneha Bhawsar reveals if screen space matters to her or not, says, "I have experienced both, so it doesn't bother me anymore"
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Imlie
Interesting! From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Imlie; check out some of the shows that went into a leap with a pregnancy track
Jannat Zubair
Trolled! Jannat Zubair recreates Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dialogues, netizens say “Overacting ki dukan”
Shalin
Congratulations! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot buys a Swanky new car, check out
Archana Puran Singh
Must Read! From Archana Puran Singh to Dipika Kakar, these actresses gave love and marriage a second chance
Shaheer Sheikh
Exclusive! Shaheer Sheikh says THIS role changed his life and him as a human being! Find out what!