EXCLUSIVE! Nasirr Khan shares if his character Niranjan in Shubh Laabh has affected him personally, says "I keep his aggression only between the time of Action and Cut, or else it will surely affect my health"

MUMBAI: Nasirr Khan is one of the best known faces of the small and the big screen.

The actor has starred in several movies and television shows so far and has impressed us with his fine acting skills.

The talented actor is currently seen in Sony TV's Shubh Labh which hit the small screens a few weeks ago.

The actor plays the role of Niranjan Toshniwal in the show. He is paired opposite Geetanjali Tikekar who is seen as Savita.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nasirr Khan who opened up on his role and much more.

Your character is quite related to a common man which helps connect the viewers. Has it personally affected you?

The character has not personally affected me since he is a very aggressive fellow, so I keep his aggression only between the time of Action and Cut, or else if I start to take him seriously, it will surely affect my health. In reality, I am a very fun loving person, so I have my share of fun on the sets but as the shot starts, I switch from Nasirr to Niranjan.

One piece of advice you would like to give to people who are going through the same situation like your on-screen character Niranjan.

I just want to give one piece of advice to all my fans and viewers who take their life so seriously not to take life too seriously because the moments spent shouting at someone will not come back and we should enjoy our times with everyone in this life. Everyone should keep enjoying moments in their life, be happy and keep others happy.

If you got a chance to write Niranjan's character, how would you like it to be?

I think the writing of Niranjan's character is fantastic and is different from my personal character and attributes, so I am getting an opportunity to explore myself as an artist through this character and push my boundaries to perform better every day. Also, I don't think I would be able to write this so beautifully as it is crafted by the writers of the show and I am enjoying playing this on-screen.

