Exclusive! Navneet Malik reveals the reason he signed the show Aankh Micholi and talks about the environment on the sets

Navneet is a well-known actor of television and these days he is seen in the show Aankh Micholi. TellyChakkar got in touch with Navneet and asked him what made him sign the character and about the environment on the sets.
Navneet

MUMBAI: Navneet Malik is a well known actor of the entertainment business.

The actor has been part of many television show, OTT and movies.

He is best known for his roles in projects like, Love Hostel, The Freelancer, Heropanti etc.

These days he is seen in the show Star Plus show “Aankh Micholi"

Today he is a household name and does have a decent fan following.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Navneet and asked him what made him sign the character and how the environment on the sets.

What drove you in signing this new project - the story or your character?

My latest offering Aankh Micholi is a combination of both the intriguing storyline and the depth of my character that drew me to this project. The script resonated with me, and the character offered a unique challenge that I was excited to take on.

What challenges are you facing in playing the character?

My character Sumedh has its complexities, and delving into his emotional journey has been both rewarding and challenging. Striking the right balance to portray the character authentically while navigating his evolving arc has been a fulfilling challenge for me.

How is the environment on the sets, and how is your experience working with the co-actors and the team?

The sets have a vibrant and collaborative atmosphere. Working with such a talented and dedicated team, including my co-actors, has been a fantastic experience. The camaraderie and mutual support contribute positively to the overall creative process.

Well, there is no doubt that Navneet is been appreciated for his acting chops in the serial “Ankh Micholi"

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

