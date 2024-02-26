Exclusive! Navneet Malik talks about who he is close to on the sets of the show; reveals how he handles trolls on social media

Navneet is a well-known actor on television and these days he is seen in the show Aankh Micholi. TellyChakkar got in touch with Navneet and asked him how he bagged the role and what are his thoughts on Social media.
Navneet

MUMBAI: Navneet Malik is a well-known actor in the entertainment business.

The actor has been part of many television shows, OTT, and movies.

He is best known for his roles in projects like Love Hostel, The Freelancer, Heropanti, etc.

These days he is seen in the show Star Plus show “Aankh Micholi"

Today he is a household name and does have a decent fan following.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Navneet and asked him how he bagged the role and what are his thoughts on Social media. 

Who are you close to on the sets of the show?

It's hard to pick just one person as we all share a great bond on the sets. I have developed close relationships with many cast and crew members. The entire team feels like an extended family, making the work environment enjoyable.

How did you bag this role? Did you audition, or did you get a call from the production? What was the process like?

I went through a rigorous audition process for this role. The casting team and the production were thorough in their selection, ensuring the right fit for the character. It was a challenging yet enlightening journey.

How do you deal with social media, considering the boon of interaction with the audience and the potential negativity from trolls?

Social media is a powerful tool for connecting with fans, and I appreciate the positive interactions. However, I've learned to filter out negativity and focus on the constructive aspects. It's crucial to maintain a healthy perspective and not let online criticism affect personal well-being.

Well, there is no doubt that Navneet is been appreciated for his acting chops in the serial “Ankh Micholi"

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Aankh Micholi
