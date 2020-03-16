Exclusive! Neetu Pandey aka Narmada of Imlie reveals how she bagged the show and how her journey as an actress began

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

Neetu Pandey is a very known name in the entertainment business. The actress has been a part of several shows like Crime Patrol and Balika Vadhu.

She has also been part of several Bollywood movies like Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021), Baabarr, and Tanu Weds Manu.

These days, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Narmada in the successful serial Imlie.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how her journey began, how she bagged the show Imlie, and much more.

How did your journey begin in the entertainment industry?

I am basically from Lucknow and I was married at a very young age. I was only seventeen years old, and it was a childhood dream to become an actor. I was a school teacher back then, and one day, when I was returning back home, I saw the poster of acting classes opposite my building. That’s when I decided to take those classes and fulfill my dream.

But I came from a very conservative family, and no one knew I had joined classes except for my sister-in-law. But later, my family came to know and they did not support my decision to become an actor. Later, they were convinced.

Then, I did a lot of movies in Lucknow, and my first movie was Meri Patni Aur Woh. It was a Bengali film, where I played the elder sider, and then featured in Bollywood movies Tanu Weds Manu 1 and 2. Then, I came down to Mumbai, and since 2008, I began my journey and gave many auditions.

How did you bag Imlie?

Narmada came into my life when I wanted meaningful work. I have been in shows like Balika Vadhu, Aapke Aa Jane Sae, and have done so many episodes on Crime Patrol I feel I am the brand ambassador of the show. I did many shows but never got meater roles. I was sidelined in the show. At one point, I thought that television was’t made for me.

Then I had given an audition for a Four Lions show, but it got scrapped. Later, I was called for Imlie and they told me I was playing a positive role mother. I was selected and I knew I would get recognition through this serial.

Do you think the OTT will take over the television and Bollywood business?

In the initial days, I did feel that the business would be taken over as the digital platform was widening. But then, I realised that the housewives of our country will always want to watch television, as while cooking or doing any other work, you can’t watch on a mobile. It becomes difficult. On the other hand, people will never outgrow the culture of theatres.

