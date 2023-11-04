Exclusive! Neha Diwakar to enter Sony Sab’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs have struck the right chord with the audiences.

The love and appreciation that it has received from the audiences is heart-warming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

However, the show also has other talented actors like Pankaj Berry, Reema Worah, Hema Sood, Sandeep Baswana, Kanika Maheshwari and many more.

Also read - Dil Diyaan Gallan: Woah! Veer raises voice against Mandeep and Randeep

Talking about the cast of the show, as per sources, Neha Diwakar is soon going to enter the show.

Neha’s character is not revealed yet but we hear that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

The actress is known for previous work in projects like Hisaab Barabar, Aashram, Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se, Dharampatnii and Thapki Pyaar Ki to name a few.

Also read - Dil Diyaan Gallan: Oh No! Nimrit raises questions against Amrita and Veer

Are you excited to see what new twists and turns will this new character bring?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.