Exclusive! Neha Diwakar to enter Sony Sab’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

The love and appreciation that it has received from the audiences is heart-warming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 14:06
neha diwakar

MUMBAI:    Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs have struck the right chord with the audiences.

The love and appreciation that it has received from the audiences is heart-warming. Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

However, the show also has other talented actors like Pankaj Berry, Reema Worah, Hema Sood, Sandeep Baswana, Kanika Maheshwari and many more.

Also read - Dil Diyaan Gallan: Woah! Veer raises voice against Mandeep and Randeep

Talking about the cast of the show, as per sources, Neha Diwakar is soon going to enter the show.

Neha’s character is not revealed yet but we hear that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

The actress is known for previous work in projects like Hisaab Barabar, Aashram, Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se, Dharampatnii and Thapki Pyaar Ki to name a few.

Also read - Dil Diyaan Gallan: Oh No! Nimrit raises questions against Amrita and Veer

Are you excited to see what new twists and turns will this new character bring?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Neha Diwakar Hisaab Barabar Aashram Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se Dharampatnii Thapki Pyaar Ki Dil Diyan Gallan Sandeep Baswana TellyChakkar Parag Tyagi Rashmi Sharma Kaveri Priyam Paras Arora SAB TV Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 14:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Katrina Kaif's mother shares a cryptic post after Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story goes viral
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor recently grabbed headlines when she shared a cryptic post on marriage. The post by...
Exclusive! Sasural Genda Phool’s Rajiv Kumar to enter Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat!
MUMBAI: Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat is doing extremely well on television and the audience is hooked on the show. The...
WOAH! Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla's jodi grabs attention as fans become nostalgic about Tere Naam
MUMBAI :The much-awaited trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Bhumika...
OMG! Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has a brutal message for Rhea Chakraborty as she makes a comeback with Roadies
MUMBAI:     Rhea Chakraborty has been away from the big screens ever since the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress...
Junooniyat: Oh NO! Ellahi is blamed for trying to kill the other two girls!
MUMBAI:     Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Exclusive! Neha Diwakar to enter Sony Sab’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI:    Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif
Woah! Katrina Kaif's mother shares a cryptic post after Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story goes viral
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajiv Kumar
Exclusive! Sasural Genda Phool’s Rajiv Kumar to enter Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat!
RHEA CHAKRABORTY
OMG! Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has a brutal message for Rhea Chakraborty as she makes a comeback with Roadies
Shoaib Ibrahim
Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a sassy reply to a user who pointed at his wife Dipika Kakkar for having junk food and alleged her of not worrying about their baby
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Sudha Chandran to grace the show
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Sudha Chandran to grace the show
Gaurav Khanna
Kya Baat Hai! Did Gaurav Khanna hint on a mahasangam episode of Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Oh No! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karishma Sawant suffers injury on set of the show