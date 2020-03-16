EXCLUSIVE! Neha Narang confirms being locked for Cockcrow and Shaika's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, shares her excitement to start the new journey

Actress Neha Narang who has been away from the small screens has also bagged a pivotal role in the show. The actress expressed her excitement about bagging the show.
Neha Narang

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is constantly keeping you updated about all the latest happenings in the world of television. 

A lot of new shows are being launched in the upcoming months. 

Colors is all set to launch a new show soon which is titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. 

The show will be bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. 

We have already reported about actors like Hiten Paintal, Kunal Jaisingh, Dipali Kamat, Abhinav Shukla, Alisha Praveen among others being roped in for the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Neha who confirmed joining the show's star cast.

She said, "Yes, I am doing this new show. The shooting might start in the second week of May."

The actress further added, "I am very excited about bagging the show. This character is quite different from what I have played before."

She concluded, "I found the show's story quite touching. It is Colors show and I have previously worked with this production house as well in Choti Saarrdaarni. So, I was quite comfortable working again with the production house again."

Neha has previously worked in shows like Sasuraal Genda Phool, Shubh Vivah, Rangrasiya, Baal Veer, Lakhon Mein Ek, Dil Se Diya Vachan, among others. 

How excited are you to see Neha in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

