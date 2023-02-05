EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up on the upcoming track of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares his views on his character Virat and much more

Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI : Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The duo have become household names for their respective characters, Virat and Pakhi. Fans also fondly used to refer to them as Virakhi. 

We all know that both Virat and Pakhi had a troubled marriage ever since they got married. 

The current track of the show is witnessing a lot of drama as their marriage once again hit the rocks. 

Virat wants to get back with Sai and divorce Pakhi, and she is extremely hurt by this. 

Meanwhile, Sai doesn't want to get back with Virat and has decided to marry Satya. 

A lot of interesting twists and turns await the viewers. 

During the recent Indian Telly Awards, Neil spoke about the upcoming track.

He said, "I think the viewers know what's happening in the show. They keep track of the things that are happening. I really don't know what is going to happen next as the viewers are more aware than me."

He added, "As soon as I reach the set, I directly start preparing for my scene. That's how I operate. I prepare for the scene which needs to be performed at that time. I read my next scene when it needs to be performed. I don't read any script before time. It comes as a surprise for me as well when I read the scenes."

Further speaking about similarities between Pakhi-Aishwarya, Neil was quick to say, "They both live on different planets. They are very different from each other."

As for talking about his character Virat, Neil said, "I think objectively and while performing, not subjectively. I only concentrate on how to perform and not think if my character is doing a right or a wrong thing."

Well said, Neil!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

About Author

