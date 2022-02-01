EXCLUSIVE! Nidhi Bhavsar on her character in Sony TV's Kaamnaa: Akanksha has left Manav and went to Vaibhav Kapoor, so our involvement as friends will be shown more

MUMBAI: Sony TV has always managed to wow the viewers with its excellent content over the years.

A few months back, the channel saw a new show hitting the small screens which is Kaamnaa.

The show stars Manav Gohil, Abhishek Rawat, and Chandni Sharma in the lead roles.

Actress Nidhi Bhavsar also later joined the show and is seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nidhi who spoke about her character in the show and the journey.

Character and its progress...

The progress in the show is still on the verge of happening. A TV show is all about the TRP games and the story is also not quite stable. I was on board as a parallel lead but the track has not turned out what it was expected to be. I have been said that it will soon happen.

And now that Akanksha has left Manav and went to Vaibhav Kapoor, our involvement as friends will be shown because we will always support Manav.

Working in two shows simultaneously...

Honestly, it is not that difficult for me to manage. I have been doing several shows simultaneously. There will be hard work but I'll do it. I am all in for it. It's my pleasure to do two big shows together.

Experience working with the star cast...

I wasn't that friendly with people on the very first day on the sets of the show. I wasn't even sure if the co-stars will be friendly or not. But they are very sweet people. Chandni is such a soft-hearted person. She once told me that she ended up crying for real while performing some intense scenes. All the actors are quite attached to each other. It is a nice feeling to work with them.

Nidhi is paired opposite Ashish Singh in the show.

She is shown friends with Abhishek and Chandni in the show who play the role of Manav and Akansha.

The show hit the small screens on 15th November at 8.30 PM.

