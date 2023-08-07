Exclusive! Niki Lalwani roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Ati Sundari

A lot of new shows are in pipeline and will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in pipeline and will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Tanishq Seth to play the lead in Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Mann Sundar was a popular show on Dangal TV, which recently got a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment.

As per sources, Actress Niki Lalwani is going to be a part of the show Mann Ati Sundar.

Niki is a very popular social media influencer with more than 500k followers on Instagram alone.

It will be very interesting to find out what new flavours will Niki bring to the show.

What are your thoughts on the new spin-off?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Scam 1992’s Kapil Punjabi roped in for Panorama Entertainment’s Next for Dangal TV


    

 

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Comments

