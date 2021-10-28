Exclusive: Nimai Bali joins Colors’ Sirf Tum

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about Colors’ upcoming show Sirf Tum.

We broke the news about Kundali Bhagya actress Jasjeet Babbar and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Sanjay Batra being roped in for the show. It is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and it is said to be inspired by Bollywood film, Kabir Singh.

Sirf Tum stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles. Vivian was last seen in Shakti and Eisha in Ishq Subhan Allah. She has been cast to play Suhani, whereas Vivian D’Sena has been selected to portray Ranveer.

Now, we have learnt that actor Nimai Bali, who is known for his roles in Laado 2, Baal Krishna, RadhaKrishn and many more, has joined the cast of Sirf Tum.

According to our sources, the actor will play Ranveer’s father in the show. We could not get through him for a comment.

The show portrays the love story of two young and pure hearts - Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can’t be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water. Despite their personalities being poles apart, both of them are about to be hit by Cupid’s arrow.

Sirf Tum will be replacing Barrister Babu from 8 November at 8:30 PM.

