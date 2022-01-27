EXCLUSIVE! Nimki Vidhayak's Arjun Singh Shekhawat to ENTER Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Sarabjeet and Meher’s love story had become an inspiration to many, also garnered a loyal fan base earlier, now Seher is taking the legacy ahead. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

We had exclusively updated about Sudesh Berry entering the show, now the exclusive news is that Arjun Singh Shekhawat is all set to enter the show in an interesting role. We have seen the actor earlier in Nimki Vidhayak, Naam Shabana and more.

